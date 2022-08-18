Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a sep 22 dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 213.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of O opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

