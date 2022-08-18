Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004740 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $11,328.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00469409 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.53 or 0.01936753 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00232285 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
