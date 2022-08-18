Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dutch Bros (BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/15/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $53.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $45.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $46.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Dutch Bros was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/11/2022 – Dutch Bros was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 613,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,607. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -128.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Dutch Bros
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
