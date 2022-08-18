Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dutch Bros (BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $53.00.

8/11/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $45.00.

8/11/2022 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $46.00.

7/19/2022 – Dutch Bros was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “neutral” rating.

7/11/2022 – Dutch Bros was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 613,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,607. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -128.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,688. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

