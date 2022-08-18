RED (RED) Market Cap Reaches $384,217.56

RED (RED) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, RED has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $384,217.56 and approximately $410,372.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00257656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

