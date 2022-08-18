Reef Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $76.60 million and $10.92 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,907,259,028 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

