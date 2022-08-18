Refereum One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $36.38 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,988.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00070155 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

