Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.98. 744,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,825. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 96.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $151,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 524,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 201,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

