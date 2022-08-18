Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 32700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Regulus Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$76.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.