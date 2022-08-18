Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GAN Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for GAN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for GAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

GAN Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ GAN opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. GAN has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. GAN had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.71 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 13.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 134,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 692.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GAN by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of GAN by 21.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

