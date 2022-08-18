Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $283.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $210.00.

8/8/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

7/25/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $175.00.

7/15/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $166.00.

7/14/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/5/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $185.00.

6/29/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.73. 41,508,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,578,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $469.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

