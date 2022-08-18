Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ExlService (EXLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS):

8/1/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – ExlService had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00.

7/29/2022 – ExlService had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $140.00.

7/28/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/22/2022 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2022 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

7/14/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $177.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $178.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

