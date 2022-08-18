Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

8/16/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.60 to C$10.60.

8/10/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$11.30 to C$8.80.

8/9/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.25 to C$8.00.

8/2/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$9.50 to C$10.25.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

7/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

7/22/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

7/22/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

7/19/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

7/7/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00.

7/6/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$11.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$9.50.

7/4/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.30 to C$12.60.

6/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

6/28/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$11.50 to C$9.50.

6/23/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$11.30. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.57 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Get Lundin Mining Co alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.9212534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 370,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,671,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,066,068,689.57. Insiders bought a total of 1,478,400 shares of company stock worth $14,882,452 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.