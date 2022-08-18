Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $23.15. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 9,295 shares.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

