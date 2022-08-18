ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 1.0 %

RWLK stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.55. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 284,794 shares of company stock worth $285,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.