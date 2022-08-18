Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Major Shareholder Buys $4,999,999.20 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 6.6 %

RBBN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 20,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 383,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.