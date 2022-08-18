Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Benchmark

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RGTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 10.33.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 5.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.45. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of 3.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 585,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,378,042.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,204 shares of company stock valued at $912,021 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.