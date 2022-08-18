RigoBlock Hits One Day Volume of $772.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $215,824.67 and $772.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About RigoBlock
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling RigoBlock
