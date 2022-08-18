Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker Sells 1,753 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RIVN stock opened at 36.50 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of 38.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
