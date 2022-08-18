Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker Sells 1,753 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 36.50 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of 38.92.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rivian Automotive

A number of research firms recently commented on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.