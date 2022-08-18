RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $119.74. 85,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.34. RLI has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLI will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in RLI by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

