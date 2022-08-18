Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne Sells 2,662 Shares

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.98. 556,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,805. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.