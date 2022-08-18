Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Shares Down 7.7%

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 103,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rockcliff Metals Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Rockcliff Metals Company Profile

Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.

