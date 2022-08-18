Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.83 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 2,934,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after buying an additional 47,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,776,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

