Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 2,934,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,973. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $126.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 609.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

