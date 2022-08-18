Ruff (RUFF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134,619.00

Ruff (RUFF) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Ruff has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $134,619.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,294.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004347 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

