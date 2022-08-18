RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several research analysts have commented on RWEOY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.