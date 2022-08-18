RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading 20% Higher

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 280,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 191,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

RYU Apparel Stock Up 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.