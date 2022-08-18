Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $176.44

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.44 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 182.17 ($2.20). Saga shares last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.15), with a volume of 150,469 shares changing hands.

Saga Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £243.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.33.

Saga Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.