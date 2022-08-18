Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

