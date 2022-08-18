San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Natera by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,152.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera Trading Down 4.6 %

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

