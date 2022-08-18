San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,371,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.