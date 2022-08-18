San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $284.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.65. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

