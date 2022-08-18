Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.02.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 4.9 %

TSE SSL opened at C$7.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.