SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 43.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $202.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average is $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

