Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

