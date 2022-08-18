Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 290,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

