Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,541 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,797. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

