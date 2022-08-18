Scotiabank Trims Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Target Price to C$14.75

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.59.

Cineplex Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CGX traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.32. 734,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.33. The firm has a market cap of C$653.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$10.24 and a 12-month high of C$15.75.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

