Scotiabank Trims Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price to C$43.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.78.

Stelco Stock Down 1.0 %

Stelco stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

