Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $188.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $179.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $170.79 on Monday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average of $148.63.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,668,243. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

