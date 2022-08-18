Searle & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Searle & CO. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.11 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

