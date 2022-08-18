Searle & CO. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $230.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

