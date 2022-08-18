Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,100 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 247,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 152,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 90,069 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 2,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,314. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

