Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Novavax worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Novavax by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 25,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

