Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,909. The firm has a market cap of $211.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

