Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Health Catalyst worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,063 shares of company stock valued at $73,136. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,926. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

