Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,713 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,815. The firm has a market cap of $301.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

