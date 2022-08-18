Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 205,000 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics makes up about 2.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX remained flat at $17.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

