Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson Sells 6,600 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. 127,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,275,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

