Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.
Separately, Barclays raised Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
