Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 9,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 48,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
